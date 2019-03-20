Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the results for HTET 2018 examination on its website - bseh.org.in. Candidates can also check their results alternatively on - results.indiaresults.com. The results link has been activated and candidates who appeared for the examination in January can check the result using either enrolment number or full name.

HTET 2018 examination was conducted for Level 1 that is PRT, Level 2 which is TGT and Level PGT. The abbreviations stand for Primary Teacher (PRT), Trained- Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Postgraduate Teacher (PGT). As per our earlier report, the examinations were held on January 5th and 6th. The Level 1 examination was held on January 6th from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm, Level 2 on same day from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm, and Level 3 on January 5th from 3.00 pm to 5.30 pm.

How to check you HTET 2018 results

Visit the BSEH official site - bseh.org.in Click on HTET 2018 results link from Whats new section on the home page You will be directed to a new page, use your enrolment number or name and click on find results Your result will appear Alternatively click on this direct link for the results

Out of 3,32,366 candidates, who appeared in all the three categories of examinations, around 14,934 have cleared the paper, claims a report by Times of India.