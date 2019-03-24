Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the results for Tax Assistant 2018 Exam. All the candidates who have appeared for recruitment of RSMSSB Tax Assistant (TA) recruitment 2018 exam can check their results at official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam was conducted on October 14th for the recruitment of 162 positions.

The results were announced yesterday and can be accessed by candidates using log-in credential at - sso.rajasthan.gov.in. The notification for the recruitment, as reported earlier, of Tax Assistant was issued by RSMSSB on March 14th, 2018 and a revised notification was released on April 11th. The application process went on from April 19th to May 18th, 2018.

How to check result for RSMSSB Tax Asst. recruitment

Visit the RSMSSB site - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On home page, click on the results tab and a new page will open On the new page click on login to be directed to sign on page Alternatively here is the direct link to sign on page Enter your registration number and password and submit Your result will appear, download the same for future reference.

The State Government has established the Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board for essentially making recommendations of candidates for direct recruitment. It has been incorporated with the purpose of recruiting capable, competent, highly skilled individuals by conducting written tests, professional tests and personal interviews wherever as desired according to relevant recruitment rules.