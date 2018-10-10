Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) issued the admit card the recruitment of Tax Assistant 2018 Exam on October 9th. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the recruitment of RSMSSB Tax Assistant recruitment 2018 exam can download the admit card from rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam is being conducted on October 14th for the recruitment of 162 positions.

The notification for the recruitment of Tax Assistant was issued by RSMSSB on March 14th, 2018 and a revised notification was released on April 11th. The application process went on from April 19th to May 18th, 2018. The exam will be conducted in two session on October 14th, Paper I from 10:00 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 3 pm to 5 pm. The detailed instructions regarding the exam can be accessed in this link.

Here is how to download the RSMSSB Tax Assistant 2018 exam admit card:

1. Visit the RSMSSB’s official page.

2. Click on the Admit Card button on the home page.

3. Click on the link for admit card for RSMSSB Tax Assistant recruitment on the page.

4. Click on the link for ‘Get Admit Card’ on the right panel.

5. Enter the required details and click on ‘Get Admit Card’.

6. The admit card will be displayed which needs to be printed out.