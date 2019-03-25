The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), Kochi today released the admit card for 2019 CAT examination on its official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in. The university will be conducting Computer Based entrance test on April 6th, 7th and has released admit cards for the same which candidates can download only from the official website.

As mentioned, admit cards available for download starting today and candidates will have to download them before April 7th. Pleased note that no candidates will be allowed to appear for the examination with a valid admit card and hence CUSAT CAT 2019 applicants are hereby advised to download the hall ticket as early as possible.

How to download CUSAT CAT 2019 admit card

Visit the official website - admissions.cusat.ac.in On the home page, use your existing credential in the candidate login section Submit and your admit card download option will appear Download the admit card and take a print out. Admit card copy needs to be carried to exam centre.

Apart from that, CUSAT has recently published the revised time table for CAT 2019 on its website and it can be accessed from this direct link here as well. Exams on both the days will begin from 9.30 am and will go until 5 pm conducted in several sessions for different subjects.

The Common Admission Test of Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) is being conducted across various centres of the country and in Dubai. The candidates who wished admissions for programmes other than M.Phil / Ph.D/ All Diploma Courses in CUSAT were invited to apply for CAT 2019 from January.