Chhattishgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) or Vyapam has released the answer keys for the examination for the recruitment of Patwari (RDP) Training today, March 26th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

A notification that was released along with the answer keys stated that the objections against the answers on the answer key can be filed on or before 5.00 pm of April 1st, 2019. The objection needs to be emailed to cgvyapam.dawaapatti2019@gmail.com. All the instructions that needs to be followed can be accessed in this notification.

How to access CG Vyapam Patwari Training answer keys:

Visit the CG Vyapam website. Click on the link on the home page for the answer keys or click on this direct link to access the answer keys. The answer key PDF will get downloaded, which can be printed out for reference.

The PEB had released the Patwari Training recruitment notification on January 1st, 2019 and the application process began on January 11th, 2019. The CGPEB is conducting the recruitment drive for 250 vacancies and the exam will be conducted in 14 districts of the state.