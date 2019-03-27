Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2019 application process began earlier last month on February 26th and today is the last day submit the application online without the late fee. Interested individuals are urged to head to the EAMCET website - apeamcet.nic.in and complete the application avoiding the late fee penalty.

The EAMCET is conducted for admissions to professional courses related to Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy from institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The examination itself is scheduled to begin from April 20th and go on till 24th, 2019. Engineering EAMCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 20th to April 23rd and the EAMCET Agriculture exam will be conducted on April 24th, 2019. The common exam for both the streams will be conducted on April 22nd and April 23rd.

As for the results, EAMCET 2019 results will be declared on May 5th, 2019. JNTUK, Kakinada is the conducting authority for EAMCET this year and the university has published the detailed schedule for the examination including result dates, late fee submission dates, Hall ticket release date and so on. Candidates can access the detailed table from our previous story link here.

Correction to the submitted application window is available from April 6th to 10th, 2019. On the other hand, the hall ticket for the examination will be released on April 16th. Please note that these are tentative dates and might change owing to external exigencies. For the interested individuals who wish to apply for AP EAMCET 2019, here is the direct link to the application page.