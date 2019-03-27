Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) today released the admit card for Junior Information and Public Relations Officer screening test on its official website - apsc.nic.in. APSC was scheduled to release the hall ticket earlier on March 25th, however it has been released now. Applicants whose application was accepted for Junior Information and Public Relations Officer recruitment can now download their admit card using their assigned roll number.

APSC is conducting direct recruitment for Jr. Information and PRO positions in the Public Relations Department, Assam. The commission earlier on March 19th released the list of applicants whose applications for Junior Information Officer were accepted or rejected. A total of 739 candidates have been selected by the commission who are eligible to appear for the test. Additionally, in a separate notification released by APSC, the commission has confirmed eligibility of three more candidates. Here is the notification link that includes names of three candidates.

How to download admit card for APSC Jr Information Officer exam

Visit Assam APSC official website - apsc.nic.in From the latest updates section, click on Jr Information and Public Relations Officer admit card You will be directed to a new page, direct link here Enter your roll number and submit, admit card will appear Download the hall ticket and take a print out for future purpose

The commission will be conducting a multiple choice screening test to recruit candidates for this position and the examination is scheduled for March 31st that is Sunday. Here is the direct link to download the admit card using roll number. There will be one General Studies paper from 10 am to 12 pm and it will carry 100 marks.