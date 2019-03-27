current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: March 27th, 2019
British MPs sketch out Brexit future British MPs will on Wednesday pick up pen and paper to state their preferences on possible alternatives to Theresa May’s Brexit plan. MPs will be able to vote for every option that they support, with the object of finding a solution that could get a majority. Boeing 737 MAX makes emergency landing after engine trouble A Southwest Airlines Co. 737 Max aircraft being flown to storage was forced to return to a Florida airport Tuesday after experiencing an engine problem, the carrier said. The engine “performance issue” occurred shortly after the Boeing Co. plane left Orlando International Airport at about 2:50 p.m. local time, said Brandy King, a spokeswoman for Southwest. Ravichandran Ashwin ‘Mankad’ controversy: MCC delivers verdict
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the cricket lawmakers, have released a statement regarding Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘Mankad’ run-out of Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League (IPL), insisting that the rule is essential. The method of dismissal is legal but is seen by many as going against the spirit of the game.
