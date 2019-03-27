British MPs sketch out Brexit future

  • British MPs will on Wednesday pick up pen and paper to state their preferences on possible alternatives to Theresa May’s Brexit plan.
  • MPs will be able to vote for every option that they support, with the object of finding a solution that could get a majority.

Boeing 737 MAX makes emergency landing after engine trouble

  • A Southwest Airlines Co. 737 Max aircraft being flown to storage was forced to return to a Florida airport Tuesday after experiencing an engine problem, the carrier said.
  • The engine “performance issue” occurred shortly after the Boeing Co. plane left Orlando International Airport at about 2:50 p.m. local time, said Brandy King, a spokeswoman for Southwest.

Ravichandran Ashwin ‘Mankad’ controversy: MCC delivers verdict

  • The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the cricket lawmakers, have released a statement regarding Ravichandran Ashwin’s ‘Mankad’ run-out of Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League (IPL), insisting that the rule is essential.
  • The method of dismissal is legal but is seen by many as going against the spirit of the game.