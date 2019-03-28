Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative vacancy details for the 2018 Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment on March 27th, 2019. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 46 vacancies for 14 different departments. The details of the vacancy can be accessed at ssc.nic.in.

Of the 46 vacancies, 29 are for general category, 13 for OBC, and 2 each for SC and ST. The major chunk of vacancy, 11, is for Rajbhasha Vibhag. Directorate of Enforcement (D/O Revenue) and Railways have 7 and 5 vacancies each. The detailed vacancy breakdown can be accessed in this direct link.

The Commission had released the Paper-I result for the above-mentioned recruitment drive on March 22nd, 2019. A total number of 15,573 candidates appeared for the exam and 2,041 candidates have cleared the exam and are eligible to appear for the Paper II exam.

SSC had conducted the Tier-I exam for the recruitment on January 13th, 2019 and the notification was released in October 22nd, 2018. The original notification did not have details of vacancy which has been released now.