Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Paper I result for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the Paper-I exam can check the SSC website, ssc.nic.in, to access the result.

SSC also released a notification to the effect stating that a total number of 15,573 candidates appeared for the exam and 2,041 candidates have cleared the exam and are eligible to appear for the Paper II exam. The notification also has category-wise cut-off marks. The notification can be accessed in this link.

How to access SSC Hindi Translator 2018 result:

Visit the SSC website. Click on the ‘Result’ tab on the home page. Click on ‘JHT’ tab and click on the link under the ‘Result’ column. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result PDF. The PDF will contain details of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

SSC had conducted the Tier-I exam for the recruitment of 2018 Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination on January 13th, 2019 and the notification was released in October 22nd, 2018.