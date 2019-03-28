UKPSC 2016 Civil Service Main exam result declared; check at ukpsc.gov.in
All the candidates are now eligible to appear for the interview round of the recruitment.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) 2017 has declared the 2017 State Civil Services Main examination result on March 27th. All the candidates who had appeared for the Main examination can check the official website, ukpsc.gov.in, to check the result.
UKPSC had conducted the Main exam for the 2017 State Civil Services examination on September 26th to September 29th, 2017 and now the results have been declared. The recruitment drive is being conducted to recruitment positions like Deputy Collector, Police Commissioner, District Commandment Home Guard among others.
How to check UKPSC Civil Services 2016 result:
- Visit the UKPSC website.
- Click on the link to check the UKPSC Civil Services 2016 Main exam result.
- Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result.
- The PDF will open which will have roll numbers of all the successful candidates.