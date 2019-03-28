Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) 2017 has declared the 2017 State Civil Services Main examination result on March 27th. All the candidates who had appeared for the Main examination can check the official website, ukpsc.gov.in, to check the result.

UKPSC had conducted the Main exam for the 2017 State Civil Services examination on September 26th to September 29th, 2017 and now the results have been declared. The recruitment drive is being conducted to recruitment positions like Deputy Collector, Police Commissioner, District Commandment Home Guard among others.

How to check UKPSC Civil Services 2016 result: