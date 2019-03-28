Samsung India announced a new handset that will join its Galaxy A series smartphone range soon. The South Korean smartphone maker is gearing up to launch their all new Galaxy A70 coming days in India that is on April 10th. While the company has revealed substantial details about the upcoming handset, more is expected to be unveiled at “A Galaxy Event – taking place across three different continents on April 10th”, the company said.

The phone boasts of several notable features that stand out from its peers in the Galaxy A series. Galaxy A70 comes with large infinity display and enhanced triple camera setup which includes a Depth lens. The Infinity-U display is the biggest screen in the Galaxy A portfolio to date, the Galaxy A70 provides a more immersive edge-to-edge experience to everyday activities, the company says. An official press release about the launch of this new smartphone was published by Samsung India newsroom on March 26th.

“Today’s consumers are using their phones in a more visually active and authentic way – sharing their experiences and staying connected longer,” said DJ Koh, President said speaking about the phone. “These connections can only thrive when the most essential features allow people to enhance interactions through spontaneous, collaborative, and genuine connection. This requires an evolution. Which is why, to meet the needs of this emerging generation, we created the new Galaxy A70 – designed for the way people are connecting now.”

Other highlight features include a on-screen fingerprint scanner, larger 4,500 mAH battery and Super-Fast Charging at 25W. While pricing and online retail collaborator details are yet to be announced, the phone will be surely available via Samsung’s online stores.

Samsung A70 Specifications

The new Galaxy A70 comes with a large 6.7 inch FHD+ (1080×2400) Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. As a highlight feature it comes with triple camera setup which includes a main 32 megapixel sensor with F 1.7 aperture, an Ultra Wide 8 megapixel lens and a 5 megapixel Depth camera. The Depth lens enables adjusting the depth of field to focus before and after taking a shot. At the front there is 32 megapixel snapper.

However, no information about the processor on board has been divulged yet. The phone will be made available in two RAM option - 6 GB and 8 GB clubbed with 128 GB of storage. In terms of design, it is 3D Glasstic handset that also gets a facial recognition feature. Lastly, the phone will be made available in Black, Blue, Coral and White colours.