National Institute of Open Schooling has released the D.El.Ed result for the 3rd exam for the state of West Bengal today, March 28th, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the exam for the subjects 506 and 507 can check the result at the NIOS D.El.Ed website, dled.nios.ac.in.

The result for the remaining country was declared on on February 27th and now the result for the state of West Bengal has been released. Due to an order by High Court, NIOS had to conduct the exam for the state separately on February 3rd and February 17th, 2019. Rest of the country participated in the exam on December 20th and December 21st, 2018.

Candidates can visit the official website and click on the link of the result from the home page. Alternatively, they can click on this direct link to access the result page. Once the page is open, feed in the Enrollment number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed.

NIOS is the largest open schooling system in the world and is an autonomous body under the HRD Ministry. NIOS DElEd is packaged for inservice untrained teachers working in primary and upper primary schools.