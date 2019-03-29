Tomorrow that is March 30th is the last day to submit online applications for June 2019 UGC National Eligibility Test (NET). NET is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to apply for the role of Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship. Interested individuals can head to National Testing Agency (NTA), conducting authority, website - ntanet.nic.in and submit their applications.

The online application process for June 2019 began from March 1st, as reported earlier. NTA is scheduled to conduct the examination from June 20th to 28th, 2019. Candidates have to appear for an online exam of 200 marks which will test candidate’s knowledge in the subject matter and research and teacher aptitude.

How to apply for UGC NET 2019

Visit the NTA UGC NET website Click on the apply link on the home page once it gets activated Candidates have to go through the registration process first to generate log-in credentials Using the log-in credentials, process the remaining application and submit it. Take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

NTA has introduced a new syllabus for UGC NET examination from this year. The syllabus for all the subjects can be accessed in this link. After opening the page, the candidates can click on the download link against the relevant subject for which they are appearing for.