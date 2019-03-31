Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of the 2018 Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services and 2018 Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer (ACF/RFO) preliminary exam results on Saturday, March 30th, 2019.

The candidates who had appeared for the either of the above-mentioned examination can check the UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in, to access the result.

A notification released along with the result stated that all the candidates whose roll numbers are listed are eligible to appear for the Main exam of recruitment drive.

A total number of 635,844 candidates had applied for the recruitment of which 398,630 appear for the examination. A total number of 19,096 candidates have cleared the PCS 2018 exam and 2,245 have cleared the AFC/RFO preliminary exam.

How to check the UPPSC PCS, ACF, RFO 2018 prelim exam result:

Visit the UPPSC official website. Click on the link for the result on the right panel of the home page to access the result PDF. A PDF will open which will list the roll numbers of all the candidates who have cleared the examination.

The notification for the result which can also be accessed from the home page details that the final answer keys for these exams have also been published which can be accessed under the ‘Download Segment’ on the left panel.

The Commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 988 vacancies for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services and 92 vacancies for the Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer. The details of the Main exam will be updated on the official website in the near future.