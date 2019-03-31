Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the 2017 Group C and Group D Stenographer recruitment on March 29th, 2019. The website had been behaving quite erratic for the past two days but seems to be functioning fine now. All the candidates can check the final result at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The Commission has recommended 33 candidates for Group C and 1,434 candidates for the Group D for final appointment. A total number of 617 and 2,341 candidates were selected for the document verification round for Group C and Group D, respective, according to the write up released with the result.

The write-up also details category-wise and department-wise cut-off marks apart from other pertinent details regarding the final selection. The write-up for both the results can be accessed in this link.

How to access SSC 2017 Steno Group C, D final result:

Visit the SSC official website. Click on the ‘Result’ tab and click on ‘Steno C &D’ option. Click on the link under ‘Result’ column against the relevant Group. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the result for Group C and Group D. A PDF will open which will have details of all the candidates who have been recommended for final appointment.

Earlier in the month, the Commission had released a list of additional candidates who have cleared the Skill Test stage of the exam on March 18th. The initial result of the skill test for 2017 Stenographer recruitment was declared in November 2018 but due to number of representations against the result, the SSC reevaluated the skill test performance and released an updated list.