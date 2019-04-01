Bajaj Motorcycles India has been working on their flagship tourer, the Dominar 400 for quite some time now. The motorcycle which has been a hit among the enthusiasts gets several upgrades this time around for its 2019 variant. However, what is more notable is the fact the apparent pricing for the updated Dominar 400 has been revealed. Autocar India in their report citing dealer sources says, the 2019 Bajaj Dominar will be priced at Rs 1.74 lakh.

If true, the new price tag makes the 2019 Dominar 400 costlier Rs 11,000 more than the current bike which is priced at Rs 1.63 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. But several key upgrades on the motorcycle, make the price bump seem reasonable. The updates on the engine front include a DOHC motor replacing the SOHC unit, the overall power has been boosted as well 40 hp at 8,650rpm from 35hp earlier.

The other noteworthy change is the updated suspension. The conventional telescopic fork has been replaced with an upside-down unit, improving the ride quality significantly. The monoshock has been revised as well. On the other hand, second digital console near the tank displays a lot more information now. It is a more advanced unit that displays gear position, trip meters and more.

In terms of design and appearance, there is the bright new colour scheme called Auroral Green. Moreover the exhaust has also been updated and now sports a twin-exit end can, which produces a slightly louder note. So without a doubt, the upgraded Dominar 400 yet again makes for value for money proposition compared to its rivals such as the Duke 390, BMW G310R and recently launched Honda CB300R.