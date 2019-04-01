Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) has initiated the application process for the Diploma Entrance Competitive Exam (Lateral Entry) or DECE(LE) 2019 from March 29th, 2019.

All candidates who are interested in appearing for the competitive exam can apply at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The last day to apply for DECE(LE) exam is April 28th, 2019.

BCECE conducts the DECE(LE) exam for admissions to professional and technical courses for 10th class pass students or for candidates who have completed the ITI course after their 10th and are seeking admissions for third year diploma course.

The DECE(LE) exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on June 23rd, 2019 and the admit card for the exam will be issued on June 5th, 2019. After completing the application process the candidates will be given a chance to make corrections, the link for which will be activate from May 5th to May 10th, 2019.

How to apply for DECE(LE) 2019 exam:

Visit the BCECE website. Click on the ‘Apply for DECE(LE)-2019’ link under ‘Online Application Forms’ section. Go through the information brochure available in the new page, and click on ‘Apply Online’ link. Complete the registration and application process and take a print out of the final submitted application.

Interested candidates can access the detailed information brochure at home page of the BCECE or in this direct link. All the important dates regarding the DECE(LE) 2019 can be accessed in this link.