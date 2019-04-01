Union Public Service Commission has disclosed the scores for the Combined Defence Service Examination 2018 for all the non-qualified candidates today, April 1st, 2019. The scores for all the candidates who had opted for disclosure of marks are available at the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Commission had declared the final result for the CDSE 2018 for IMA, NA & AFA on November 9th, 2018 and for the OTA (Men & Women) on February 2nd, 2019. The Commission discloses the scores for all the candidates who have opted for it so that it provides useful database for the employers to ‘enable them to identify good employable candidates’.

How to check UPSC CDSE 2018 scores:

Visit the UPSC official website. Click on the link to check the CDSE 2018 scores under ‘What’s New’ section. A new page will open. Click on the link under the ‘Document’ column.’ Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the PDF document. The PDF document will have total marks for all the candidates.

The scores that are displayed are valid for 1 year since the date of generation. The non-qualified candidates of IMA, NA, & AFA are out of a total number of 600 marks, whereas for OTA (Men and Women) the total score is out of 400 marks.