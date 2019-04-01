West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has rescheduled the personality test for 2017 Junior Engineer ((Civil / Mechanical / Electrical) recruitment.

All the candidates who were scheduled to appear for the personality test on or after June 20th are suggested to check the revised schedule. There has been no changes for candidates scheduled before June 20th.

The WBPSC was scheduled to conduct the personality test from April 18th to August 21st, 2019. However, according to the new schedule, the personality test schedule has been organised in such a way that the whole process will be completed by June 21st, 2019.

Candidates can access the revised schedule at the official website and by clicking on the relevant link under the ‘Latest Advertisement/Announcement’ section. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the new schedule.

A notification along with the revised schedule states that the candidates who are schedule for the forenoon session should be present at the office at 10.30 am and for candidates schedule for the afternoon session should reach by 12.00 noon.

The notification also stated that no new call letter for the revised schedule will be issued. The old call letter is valid for the new schedule too. Candidates who have not downloaded the call letter yet can download them from this link. The notification can be accessed in this link.