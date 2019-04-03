Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has activated the link for Intermediate or 12th class students to submit a request for scrutiny of their paper today, April 3rd, 2019. Students who want to apply for scrutiny of the 12th exam result can apply for the same at bsebinteredu.in.

The BSEB had declared the 2019 12th class board exam result on March 30th, 2019. The students had managed to score a pass percentage of 79.79% which is almost 27 percentage points more than the previous year. The board had also declared the result almost 2 months before compared to the 2018 result which was declared in the month of June.

How to apply for BSEB 2019 Intermediate scrutiny:

Visit the BSEB result/scrutiny application website. Click on the link to apply for scrutiny or click on this direct link to access the scrutiny application page. Enter the Roll Code, Roll Number, and Password and click on ‘Login’. The students can apply for scrutiny after logging in.

The result declared on March 30th overall had a pass percentage of 79.79 and stream wise pass percentage was 81.20% for Science, 93.2% for Commerce, and 76.5% for Arts.