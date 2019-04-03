Patna University (PU) has started accepting online applications for Common Entrance Test 2019 for admission to UG, PG, PG Diploma, Certificate courses offered by the university. The application process began from April 2nd and interested candidates can apply till May 15th on PU website - patnauniversity.ac.in. The university offers regular and self-financing admission across all its courses.

While no date for PU CET 2019 has been announced as of now by the Patna University, we expect the university regarding the exam details soon. Candidates are advised to submit their applications as early as possible and not wait for the last day rush. Also applicants will have to keep tab on PU website for any further update on the PU CET 2019.

How to apply for PU CET 2019

Visit the Patna University official site - patnauniversity.ac.in or puonline.co.in Click on apply online tab available at top section of the home page You will be directed to a new page, then click on Apply online - 2019 Alternatively here is the direct link for admission application page New candidates will have to register first and then login with newly generated credentials to access the application form Complete the application and make the online payment for CET exam Download the submitted application for future reference

The appearing candidates may apply for admission in such courses where admission is based on Entrance Test but they must submit the copy of the sheet of the previous result failing which their candidature will not be considered for admission, official notification by PU states. Mark sheet is mandatory in such courses where admission is based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the previous examinations.

Candidates must also note that they must have their own email Id and mobile number for registration and future communications. One mobile number and email id can be used for one registration only.