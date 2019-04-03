High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has released final result for the post of Group ‘C’ (Clerical Cadre) posts on its website - allahabadhighcourt.in. List of candidates who had cleared examination Group ‘C’ (Clerical Cadre can check their allotment of district judgeships which is now available on the official website of Allahabad High Court.

On the basis of the Written Examination and Hindi/English Computer Type Test for Group C Clerical Cadre recruitment, final result of successful candidates was declared on February 18th, 2019. The written Examination for stage-I was conducted on November 12th, 2017 and Hindi/English Computer Type Test, Stage-II was held on September 27th to 29th, 2018.

A total of 1785 candidates have been selected for the Allahabad High Court Clerical ‘C’ Cadre. Also here the the direct link to list of district judgeships allotment.

How to check Allahabad HC Clerical district judgeship allotment