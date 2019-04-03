Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the 2016-2019 Group I Combined Civil Services preliminary examination result today, April 3rd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.

The Commission also released the result of Grade III Draughtsman for the Department of Town and Country Planning Subordinate Services 2017-18. The exam for Draughtsman was conducted on February 3rd, 2019,

The Commission had conducted the preliminary examination for 2016-19 CCS preliminary exam on March 3rd, 2019. All the candidates who have cleared the examination are now eligible to appear for the Main exam which will be conducted from July 12th to July 14th, 2019. Candidates are expected to upload scanned copies of all the necessary documents at e-Seva Centres from April 10th to April 20th.

How to check TNPSC results:

Visit the TNPSC website. Click on the ‘Results’ link ‘Results’ tab on the right panel. Click on the relevant link on date under the ‘Exam Result’ column against the relevant exam. Alternatively, click on the direct link to check the result of Group I CCS result and Draughtsman. A PDF document will open listing roll number of all the successful candidates.

TNPSC conducted the Group I CCS preliminary exam for 2019 for 139 vacancies. The vacancies for previous years can be accessed in the older notifications. There are 53 vacancies for the Draughtsman position for the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Department.