Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has declared the revised result for the 2013 Senior Grade 2 Teacher recruitment for Social Science subject on April 3rd, 2019.

The revised result was necessitated after a High Court decision. All the candidates can access the result at the RPSC’s website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier, the Commission had declared the result of English and Hindi Language, Mathematics, and Science teachers on March 25th, March 29th, April 1st, and April 2nd 2019, respectively.

The RPSC had declared the result on February 10th, 2016 but now a revised result had to be declared after the Court case, the details of which can be found in the notification.

A total number of 27 candidates have been kept out of the new merit list but their selection has ‘not been disturbed’, details of which can be accessed in this link.

The Commission’s new result for the 2013 Senior Teacher Grade II for the Social Science can be accessed at the official website under ‘News and Events’ section. Alternatively, the candidates can click on this direct link to access the result. The PDF will contain the roll number of all the candidates who have been made to the final selection.