Calcultta University has declared the BCom 3rd semester results on April 3rd, 2019. All students who had appeared for the BCom IIIrd semester exam for both both honours and general courses can check the result at the CU result’s website, wbresults.nic.in.

Times of India reports that all the 16,157 candidates who had appeared in the Honours exam have cleared it producing a 100% pass percentage. In the General course, 5,660 students have failed the exam. All the courses are now under CBCS systems and the TOI says that the good result indicates that students and faculties have now a good grasp of the CBCS system.

How to check CU BCom 3rd semester result:

Visit the CU result website, wbresults.nic.in. Click on the link for B.Com III semester result for CU. Enter the roll number and click on ‘Submit’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

University of Calcultta had adopted the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) in 2017 under which students can choose any elective paper from any discipline (within the BCom course). BCom students now take exam for a total of 2,600 marks spread across six semesters instead of 1,800 marks in the previous system.