Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has been accepting applications for the Tier-I exam for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2019 since March 5th, 2019. The application window for the CHSL 2019 Tier-I exam is closing tomorrow, April 5th, 2019, and candidates who want to apply but have not applied yet are suggested to submit their application as soon as possible at ssc.nic.in website.

SSC conducts CHSL examination for the recruitment for posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. The number of vacancies has not been revealed and the Commission said in the official notification that the information will be revealed in the due course.

As the name suggests, candidates must have completed Higher Secondary schooling to be eligible to apply for the CHSL examination. The candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 27 years to be eligible to apply. Candidates from reserved category can available relaxation in the upper limit of age according to the norms.

How to apply for CHSL 2019 Tier-I exam:

Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in Existing user can login using their credentials while new users will have to register on the portal Following that log in and fill in the CHSL 2018 application form Thoroughly cross examine before submitting the application and then pay the fees online Submit the form and save the same for future reference

SSC will conduct the Tier-I examination from July 1st to July 26th, 2019. Candidates who clear the Tier-I CHSL exam will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II which is a descriptive paper and is scheduled to be conducted September 29th, 2019. The official CHSL notification can be accessed in this link.