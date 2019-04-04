Nalanda Open University (NOU) had declared the Bihar B.Ed. CET 2019 examination result on March 20th and the link for students to fill the choices of the colleges was activated on March 24th, 2019. All the students have to submit the choices on or before April 5th, 2019. Nalanda University on April 1st released a notification stating that the all choices filled after the deadline will not be entertained.

Students who have cleared the Bihar B.Ed CET 2019 examination are required to fill the choices. The process of fill their choices is being conducted at the official website, biharcetbed.com. Students can find and click on the link to fill the choice at the home page. Instructions and other things that one needs to be careful when entering the choices can be accessed in this link.

Bihar B.Ed CET is conducted by the Nalanda University for admissions to B.Ed. courses provided by various colleges and universities in the state of Bihar. A total number of 329 colleges will be conducting admissions to their course via the testing and counselling process. List of all the colleges can be accessed in this link.

Based on the merit list and choices provided by the students, the allocation of colleges will be done and released on April 10th and students will have until April 15th to pay the counselling fees. The counselling process is expected to start from April 17th, 2019.

It should be noted that the above-mentioned dates are slight different from the tentative schedule available on the website. Students are advised to keep the new dates in mind, details of which can be accessed in this notification released on April 1st, 2019.

Moreover, the notification also states that students should take a print out of the choices filled for future reference. Also, the process of choice filling is conducted once and students who miss this window now would not get another opportunity.