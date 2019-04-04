Central Teacher Eligibility Test for July 2019 has a new update. The last date to edit or correct submitted application has been extended to April 7th now. Further more cities have been added to the list of exam centres where students will be able to appear for the examination. The latest information is available on CTET website - ctet.nic.in. All those who have submitted either incomplete forms or have made any errors in the application can now rectify the errors before 11.59 pm on April 7th.

Earlier the online correction window was expected to close by April 1st, however that has now been extended. Further, the CBSE has also added more examination cities in Assam and Bihar “due to more number of applicants in Patna and Guwahati beyond the capacity of schools and colleges in these cities”, Indian Express report confirmed. The list of cities includes Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Jorhat and Silchar from Assam and Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Patna and Vaishali from Bihar, the report added.

Meaning now candidates who wish to change their exam centre venue can do during the online correction window. So applicants from Bihar and Assam are hereby requested to, if needed, please change the examination to venue to any one of the newly added locations.

There are no other changes to the exam and CTET 2019 will be conducted, as scheduled earlier on July 7th, 2019. This will be the 12th edition of the examination and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts CTET exam to certify eligibility of candidates to teach at CBSE affiliated schools. The exam comprises of two papers that is Paper I and Paper II.

CTET Paper I is for candidates who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class V and Paper II is for those who desire eligibility to teach from Class VI to VIII. Candidates have an option to apply for either one of the papers or both the papers.