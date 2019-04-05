Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be declaring the 2019 10th and 12th board exam results in the third week of May, reports NDTV. CBSE official were commenting on a fake viral news which claimed that the CBSE results for both the classes will be released in the month of April.

According to NDTV, the CBSE officials told PTI, “The circular is fake and the official, whose signatures are there on the circular, no longer holds the post. The results will be declared in the third week of May.”

It should be noted that according to the official time table the CBSE is supposed to release the results in the first week of June.

The CBSE conducted the 10th class exam from February 21st, 2019 to March 29th, 2019. Meanwhile, the 12th exam began on February 15th and the last exam was on April 3rd, 2019.