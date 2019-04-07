Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has been accepting application for 1,665 vacancies for the Ministerial and Isolated Category positions since March 8th, 2019 and today was the last day to register according to the original schedule. Now, RRB has released a notification stating that the deadline to register and apply for the position has been extended and the last day to register for the position now is April 22nd.

The RRB notification stated that the candidates are filling up higher educational qualification because of which posts having lower qualification does not get populated and thus the candidates are not able to apply for those positions. Thus, the RRB has decided to extend the deadline by 15 days.

The notification added, “The candidates are advised to peruse carefully the Post Parameters Table and fill up the prescribed minimum educational qualification or combination of qualifications as clearly mentioned in the Post Parameters Table.”

The last day to register now is April 22nd and the last day pay the application fees is April 26th (offline) and April 28th (online). The last day to submit the application after the payment of the application fees is April 30th, 2019.

Candidates can access the application link at all the regional websites they are interested in applying for. The candidates first have to register with basic details, which will generate the log-in identities. Then they would have to pay the application fees and then complete the application process. The links for all regional RRB are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The vacancies are for 24 different kinds of positions which includes Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants, Staff and Welfare Inspectors, Finger Print Examiner, Publicity Inspector, Photographer, Lab Assistant, Chemist, Metallurgist among others. The details of vacancies and category-wise and region-wise breakdown of vacancies can be accessed at all the RRB regional websites.