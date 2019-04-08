The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has clarified that the result for Telangana Intermediate exam 2019 will not be releasing today. As reported earlier, the TS Board will be releasing the result after the casting of the Lok Sabha election vote in the state.

The state will cast the vote in the first phase of election date, that is April 11th, 2019.

A message on the social media has been circulating since the last 2 days that the result will be released today, which was contradicting an earlier report stating that the result will be declared after April 11th. Thus, the board had to sort the confusion and clarify on when it will be releasing the result.

The IPE 2019 results for both general and vocational programmes would be released only after Lok Sabha elections in the state that is April 11th.

Around 4.36 lakh students took part in the Inter first year exams and similar number of students participated in the Inter second year. The results will be declared for IPE 2019 examination on TSBIE site - bie.telangana.gov.in and TS results site - results.cgg.gov.in.

The TSBIE examination were held from February 27 to March 16, 2019 for Inter first year and from February 28th to March 18th for Inter 2nd year exam.