Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to released the results for Intermediate Public Exam 2019 for both first and second year after Lok Sabha Elections in Telangana. The results were largely expected around the second week of April, considering TSBIE’s result declaration record for last year 2018. However, now a report by Times of India citing board official has confirmed the result declaration date.

Our previous report had also stated that the results would be likely announced sometime around second week of April, as results for IPE 2018 were declared on April 13. Now a confirmation from the TSBIE official have cleared the matter. The report said that the IPE 2019 results for both general and vocational programmes would be released only after Lok Sabha elections in the state that is April 11th.

So with the new report, we can expect the Telangana Intermediate results 2019 to be announced only after April 11th not before earlier. “There are a lot of rumours that are doing rounds on social media and WhatsApp. All such online stories are unverified. We will be declaring the results only after second week of April i.e.post the Telangana Lok Sabha elections conclude. Students should not believe such hoax news and confirm it with us,” Abdul Khaliq, controller of examinations, TSBIE was quoted saying.

This year, around 4,36,621 candidates had taken part in the Inter first year exams. The number of students of Inter second year is almost the same. The results will be declared for IPE 2019 examination on TSBIE site - bie.telangana.gov.in and TS results site - results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination held from February 27 to March 18, 2019 for Inter first year and from February 28th for Inter 2nd year exam, can expect their results soon.