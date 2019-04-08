University Grant Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET)for June session in 2019 accepted the online application for the exam till April 1st and now the correction window for submitted applications is available. The last date to correct, make changes or add any left out information to the particulars of application form is April 14th and candidates can do so on National Testing Agency website - ntanet.nic.in.

The online application process for June 2019 began from March 1st, as reported earlier. NTA is scheduled to conduct the examination from June 20th to 28th, 2019. Candidates have to appear for an online exam of 200 marks which will test candidate’s knowledge in the subject matter and research and teacher aptitude.

While the online correction window closes by next week, the admit card for the UGC NET 2019 will be available from May 15th on the NTA website, as per the exam schedule released earlier by the agency. The final results for the June session exam is tentatively expected by July 15th. NTA is conducting the next UGC-NET for ‘Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’. The Test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

NTA has introduced a new syllabus for UGC NET examination from this year. The syllabus for all the subjects can be accessed in this link. After opening the page, the candidates can click on the download link against the relevant subject for which they are appearing for.