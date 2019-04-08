As the conflict between government forces and those loyal to the opposition leader intensified in Libya, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted that a peacekeeping team of 15 CRPF soldiers had been evacuated
“The situation in Libya has suddenly worsened. There is fighting in Tripoli. Indian Embassy in Tunisia has evacuated the entire contingent of 15 CRPF personnel yesterday itself,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted
Iran floods: Mass evacuations amid warnings of heavy showers
Dozens of villages and towns have been evacuated in southern Iran as authorities issued warnings for a fresh round of flooding in the regions bordering Iraq, home to a number of rivers and dams.
Fresh flooding may affect 400,000 people in southern Iran, officials say, after 70 people were killed by rising waters.
Continuous floods that started in March have so far claimed 70 lives, destroyed infrastructures and displaced thousands of people across Iran.
Digital screen time has minimal impact on adolescent’s mental well-being: Study
The much-hyped notion that watching TV or being in front of mobile screens before bedtime impacts the well-being has shown little evidence in a recent study published in the journal ‘Psychological Science’
The researchers collected data from more than 17,000 teenagers. It came out that an adolescent’s total screen time per day had minimal impact on their mental well-being, both on weekdays and weekends.