Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE) had started the application process for PG Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC) 2019 from March 31st and the last date to apply for the same was set for April 5th. However, due to unknown circumstances, BCECE via notification has confirmed rescheduling of counselling dates. PGMAC process is conducted for admissions to courses offered by the universities and colleges in the state of Bihar.

The board had released the notification on April 3rd which extended dates for online application submission, fee payment, form editing, publication of counselling programme and start of counselling by one day each. While the last day to edit submitted applications ended yesterday, the counselling programme will be published tomorrow that is April 10th by or on 8 pm. It must be noted that earlier this was scheduled for today, April 9th.

Though reason for this rescheduling has not been given by the board, the counselling for PGMAC 2019 will now begin from April 12th instead of April 11th. Candidates who have submitted their applications are requested to check the BCECE website - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in for any further update on the counselling process.

The admissions to medical courses offered in the state will be done based on the NEET PG scores. The list of NEET PG for all the candidates has been updated on the website, which can be accessed from this link. BCECE conducts competitive examinations every year for admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the Institutions of the state of Bihar.

