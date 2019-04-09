Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on April 8th that is yesterday released a notification informing completion of Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test conducted during the month of February at 11 different venues across the state. The PMT / PET final reports are available in the individual login areas of the Candidates on the TSLPRB website - tslprb.in.

As per the notification released by the board, the PMT / PET process finally concluded more than 10 days ago 28th and 29th March and candidates were provided with opportunity to resolve any Court / Data-Discrepancy related and all such/similar backlog issues of all the 11 venues of PMT / PET. There are total 18,428 vacancies for SI Civil and / or Equiv. Posts, SI IT&C, ASI FPB, PC Civil and / or Equiv. Posts, PC IT&C, PC Mechanic and PC Driver positions.

It must be noted that PMT/PET is the second stage of the recruitment process and the qualified candidates are now eligible to appear for Final Written Examination (FWE). The dates for FWE will be separately notified by the board on its website. At present, 1,17,660 candidates (89,634 Men and 28,026 Women) having 1,71,253 Candidatures (1,35,283 Candidatures of the 89,634 Men and 35,970 Candidatures of the 28,026 Women) are present in the competition for TSLPRB recruitment drive.

On the conclusion of the PMT / PET, 54,198 Candidates which is 44,226 Men and 9,972 Women have qualified for 1,217 Notified Posts of SI Civil and/or equivalent. Similarly, 1,05,061 candidates that is 80,527 Men and 24,534 women became eligible to compete for the 16,925 Notified Posts of PC Civil and/or equivalent. Detailed number of vacancies for other posts and the number of qualified candidates is available in the notification linked here.