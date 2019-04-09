The popular Redmi handset in India, the Note 7 Pro will be available here for the first time in its 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The Chinese during its launch in late February had announced launch of the phone in two RAM and storage models however only the 4GB and 64GB variant was available till now. The bigger variant of the phone has been confirmed to go on sale tomorrow that is April 10th from 12 noon.

Redmi India shared this latest piece of information on its Twitter handle today. The smartphone will be available for online retail starting tomorrow at Flipkart India site and on Mi online store. “#RedmiNote7Pro (6+128 GB) will be available starting tomorrow at 12 noon”, the company tweeted. Additionally, the new handset will be available across MI brick and mortar stores from April 17th.

Notably, this news comes on the heels of Realme announcement about its upcoming phone launch. Realme is planning to launch their new smartphone Realme 3 Pro which will take the Redmi’s Note 7 Pro. It was only yesterday that the Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teased camera capabilities of their handset ahead of the launch.

As for the pricing, the Redmi Note 7 Pro will be retailed at Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Neptune Blue, Nebula Red, and Space Black colour options.

Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

While the only change here is the bigger RAM and storage option, the 6GB variant is sure to offer better performance. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and under the hood, there is an 11nm, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

For photos, the Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The phone also has a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.