The ongoing online application process for Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) entrance exam for the academic year 2019 will end today evening. Interested candidates are hereby notified to apply for the KIITEE 2019 today on the KIIT website - kiit.ac.in. Previously the deemed university had announced application extension for KIITEE 2019. This is an all India entrance examination conducted by KIIT, Bhubaneswar for admission into several courses offered by the institute in Humanities, Social Sciences, Engineering, Management and other streams.

The admit cards for exam, scheduled to be held from April 15th to 24th, are expected to be released on the website soon. The results on the other hand are expected by the end of this month on April 30th. Candidates must note that counselling for various courses will commence from May 15th and hence they are advised to check the KIIT website regularly after the result declaration for any updates.

How to apply for KIITEE 2019

Visit the KIIT official website- kiit.ac.in Click on KIITEE 2019 apply now link on the home page A new pagewill open, then click on the tab to apply online depending upon whether Resident applicant or International applicant Alternatively here is the direct linkto apply online for Local applicants Choose your desired course or courses in valid combination and start the application process Complete the application and submit. Save the same for future reference.

Candidates are also informed that they can apply for multiple courses falling under ‘Valid combination of Courses’ provide by the institute. Moreover, they can also check the status of their application form online using their login credentials- application number and password mentioned on the application form itself. Further details about the entrance exam, syllabus, examination centres is available at KIIT website.

Here is the direct link to apply KIITEE 2019. There are undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. courses on offer at KIIT’s only permanent campus in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.