Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) extends the last date to submit online application for Teachers Eligiblity Test 2019 to April 12th till 5 pm. The board has been accepting applications for TNTET since March 15th and interested candidates can now submit their application at TRB website - trb.tn.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date to register for the TNTET 2019 was April 5th. However that has now been extended by the board, as mentioned above. TET exam is conducted to certify eligibility of candidates to teach in schools affiliated to TN Education Board. The exam consists of Paper I and Paper II. Paper I is for teachers who seek eligibility to teach from Class I to Class VI and Paper II is for candidates who want to teacher from Class VI to Class VII. Candidates have an option to appear in either one exam or both the exams.

Candidates must please note that extension is for both TNTET -I and TNTET - II. The date for the examination will be announced later by the board, according to tentative schedule provide by the TRB. Here is the direct link for the examination time table.

On the other hand, today that is April 10th is the last date to submit online applications for Direct Recruitment for the post of Computer Instructors Grade-I (Post Graduate cadre) on TRB website. Here is the direct link to apply for the 814 vacancies. The online application is similar to the one mentioned above for TNTET 2019. The official recruitment notification states that the date of online Computer Based Examination will be announced later.

How to apply for TNTET 2019 examination

Visit the TNTRB official website. Click on the link for TNTET 2019 available on the home page. A new page will open where notification link and application link will be available. Candidates can go through the notification before applying. Click on TNTET 2019 application link. Click on ‘Registration’ button available on the top right corner. Go through to registration process to generate log-in credentials. Use the credentials to login and complete the application process. Submitted application can be printed out for future reference.

All the interested candidates must have finished either a Diploma or Bachelor course in teacher education to be eligible to apply. General candidates must have achieved at least 50% marks, with relaxation for candidates from the reserved categories.