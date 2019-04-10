Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) yesterday released the provisional answer key for Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class preliminary examination on its website - mpsc.gov.in. The official announcement regarding the answer key was released as well which stated that objections, if any, regarding the answers can be raised directly with the commission till April 16th. Candidates who appeared for the Civil Judge and JMFC prelims held on April 7th can now check the answer key.

The official notification, linked here, says that candidates must submit their objections over the answer key to the commission via post/courier only. The posts will have to be addressed to Examination controller, MPSC, 5th, 7th and 8th floor, Cooperage telephone exchange building, Maharshi Karve road, Cooperage, Mumbai - 400021.

Candidates must please note that sample format for objection raising is available on MPSC site. Applicants must use only this prescribed format when sending their objections to the commission, else their requests will not be considered. Here is the direct link to answer key that candidates are advised to go through thoroughly.

How to check answer key for Civil Judge & JMFC prelims