Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB), popularly known as CG Vyapam, has started the online registration process for B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed entrance exam on its website - cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The entrance exam is for admission to four year integrated course of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) combined with either Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) option. Interested individuals can start applying for BBED 2019 starting today.

While the application for BBED 2019 registration is available on CPEB website, the last date to submit applications online is along with the examination fee is April 28th till 11.59 pm. A total of 27 districts have been assigned as examination centres and the exam is expected to be conducted on June 7th. The B.Ed entrance will be held during the morning session from 10 am to 12.15 pm and the D.El.Ed exam will be conducted in the following session from 2 pm to 4.15 pm.

Candidates who wish to appear for the entrance test must remember that the e-admit cards will be made available on CPEB website from June 1st. Candidates without admit card will not be allowed to appear for the examination hence applicants will have to download their admit card and carry a print out of the hall ticket to the examination hall. Also admit cards will not be sent by post or any other modes.

How to apply online for CG Vyapam BEED 2019

Visit the CPEB, CG Vyapam, official website - cgvyapam.choice.gov.in On the home page click on BA/B.Sc. B.Ed 4 year integrated course entrance exam 2019 You will be directed to a new page, click on the eighth option for online application Alternatively here is the direct link for online application form Choose your option and fill up the online form. Following the completion of the application, pay the exam fee online Download and save the submitted application for future reference

Here is the direct link to notification which contains importants dates for the examination and other relevant information. Candidates are advised to fo through it thoroughly before applying online for the entrance exam.