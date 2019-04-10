Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released a notification regarding Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2019 and interested candidates can start applying for the recruitment exam at - upsconline.nic.in. While interested individuals can start the two part registration process today on wards itself, the last date to submit applications in May 6th before 6 pm.

Further for candidates who after having submitted the application will also be provided with an opportunity to reconsider their decision. The commission has introduced the facility of withdrawal of application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the Examination. The online Applications can be withdrawn from May 13th to May 20th till 6 pm.

The examination will be conducted in two phases: Computer based preliminary test followed by an Interview. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on July 21st, 2019 and e-admit card for the same will be released three weeks before the commencement of the examination. The CME 2019 is being conducted to recruit for 965 Medical Officer positions in various government departments.

As for the eligibility criteria, a candidate must not have attained the age of 32 years as on 1st August, 2019. Other eligibility criteria conditions and category wise norms are mentioned in the official notification and candidates are advised to thoroughly read them before applying.

How to apply for UPSC CME 2019

Visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in On the home page click on the link for online application for various examinations of UPSC You will be directed to a new page, click on Part I registration for CMS Complete both parts of the registration process and make the exam fee payment Submit the application and download the same for future reference

The CMSE 2019 Computer based examination will have two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be of two hours duration. The part II of the process, Personality test will carry 100 marks. Candidates must note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers.

