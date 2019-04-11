Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will be declaring the 10th and 12th class board exam results before April 30th, according to several reports. The exact date of the result is not yet confirmed but the results for both the classes can be expected in the last week of April. The results will be declared at upresults.nic.in

Earlier, it was reported that the result for 12th and 10th class can be expected between April 15th and April 20th. However, some outlets have spoken to Board officials and are reporting that the result would not be coming on these days.

The board had conducted the 10th and 12th class examination in 2019 from February 7th to March 2nd, 2019. The 12th board exam will start from February 7th and go on until March 2nd, while the 10th board exam, which also starts on the same day, February 7th, goes on until February 28th. Around 58 lakhs students appeared for the exam.

In 2018, the state board had declared the results for both the classes on April 29th, 2018. The pass percentage for class 12th is 72.43% and for 10th is 75.16%. Girls outperformed boys in both the exams with girls passing percentage for 12th being 78.8% and for boys 72.2%. For 10th class, 78.8% girls cleared the exam and 72.3% of boys.