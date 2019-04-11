Jharkhand Academic Council or JAC will be declaring the 8th class result today, April 11th, according to multiple reports. Since none of the outlets have any official notification to back the claim, the veracity of the report cannot be determined. If the results are declared, students can access them at jac.nic.in or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC had conducted the 8th class exam across the state in the month of February and March and the admit card for the same was issued on February 5th, 2019. More than 5 lakh students have participated in the 8th class exam from the state this year. The JAC is likely to declare the 10th and 12th class results in the third week of May, according to Indian Express.

Once the result is declared, students can visit the official JAC website and click on the ‘Result’ tab on the home page. Then the result of 8th class can be accessed where students can feed the necessary details to access the result.

In 2018, the JAC had declared the 10th and 12th class results in the month of June 2018. The 10th class students had secured a pass percentage of 59.48%. The 12th class Arts students managed to score 72.62%, and the Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 48.34% while the Commerce stream registered a pass percentage of 67.49%.