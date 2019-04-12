Nalanda Open University (NOU) has released the first allotment result for the 2019 Bihar B.Ed first year course admission on April 11th, 2019. All the students who have cleared the Bihar B.Ed CET examination and have gone through the choice filling process can check the official website, biharcetbed.com, to check the allotment result.

The NOU was supposed to declare the allotment result on April 10th. However, a notification on April 10th stated that the allotment result will be declared on April 11th which seems to have come out late in the evening.

The NOU had declared the Bihar B.Ed. CET result on March 20th and the counselling registration began from March 24th. The first round of counselling will begin from April 17th.

Students have to make sure that they pay the counselling fees on or before April 15th, 2019 to take part in the counselling process.

There have been some modifications in the number of colleges participating in the admission process via the counselling and the students are advised to go through the various notifications to the effects that have been released in the past few days.

How to check Bihar B.Ed CET allotment result:

Visit the Bihar B.Ed CET official website. Click on the link to check the allotment result and pay the counselling fees. Alternatively, click on this direct link to check the allotment result. Enter the registration number and date of birth and click on ‘Search’. The allotment result and link to pay the counselling fees can be accessed.

There are around 350 colleges who will be conducting admissions for their programmes through this entrance exam. The list of colleges can be accessed in this link.