Periyar University has declared the January 2019 revaluation results for both PRIDE and UICP examinations on April 11, 2019. All the students who had applied for the revaluation can check the official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in, to access the revaluation results.

The University had declared the 2019 January PRIDE UICP examination results on March 9th, 2019 and had opened the revaluation process along with the declaration of the results, and now the result of the same has been declared. The examination for all the courses offered under PRIDE and UICP were conducted in the month of January 2019.

Here is how to check Periyar University PRIDE and UICP Jan 2019 Revaluation Result:

Log in to Periyar University’s official website. In ‘News’ section click on the link for PRIDE or UICP result, whichever is relevant. A new page will open where candidates can click on ‘View Details’ under the relevant result. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the revaluation results for PRIDE or UICP. Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth (DD-MM-YYYY format) and click on ‘Get Marks’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

PRIDE is Periyar University’s distance education programme, whereas UICP courses are offered on subjects that ‘offer job related programmes and to cater the industrial needs of the students’.