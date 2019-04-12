Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the scorecard for all the candidates who had participated in the 2017 Sub-Inspector recruitment drive today, April 12th. All the candidates who had participated in Preliminary, Main, and PET/PMT stage of the recruitment can check their individual scores at the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in

The Commission had released the final result for the 2017 SI recruitment on March 9th, 2019. The result notification stated that a total number of 1,665 candidates were selected; however, the recruitment drive was conducted to fill 1,717 position.

A total number of 4.28 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the preliminary written exam and around 30 thousand candidates qualified for the Main exam. From the Main exam, 10,161 candidates qualified for the the PET examination, which was held from September 18th to September 29th, 2018.

How to check BPSSC SI 2017 scorecard:

Visit the BPSSC website. Click on the link for 2017 SI scorecard. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the scorecard. Click on any available server links and enter the required details. The scorecard for all the stages of the exam will be displayed.

The notification that was released along with the scorecard stated that the link to check the scorecard will be available until April 21st after which it will be deactivated.