Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the state’s intermediate exam results for both 1st year and 2nd year soon; however, the exact date of the release of results is still a mystery.

Multiple outlets had reported on Friday and Saturday that the result will be coming out on April 13th but had failed to cite any sources. Later in the day, the Times of India reported that the Board does not have any official date of release of the results.

The result, once declared, can be accessed at the official TSBIE website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Apart from that, the result will also be available at a few third-party websites such as manabadi.com

NDTV has reported that the Board officials would release a press release a day before the result about the exact date and time when the result will be released. There is no hint of any press release yet. If this report is true, then it is safe to assume that the result will not be coming out before Tuesday.

TSBIE had conducted the 11th and 12th exam or better known as Intermediate 1st and 2nd year exam from February 27th and it went on until the third week of March. In 2018, the Board had declared the intermediate exam result on April 13th, 2018.