Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the 2018 SI recruitment final written exam admit card or hall ticket today, April 15th, 2019. Candidates who have qualified to appear for the final written exam can log in to their account at the TSLPRB website, tslprb.in, to download the hall ticket.

The board had released the exam details for the final written exam on April 12th, 2019 and today the admit cards have been released. The exams will be conducted on April 20th, April 21st, and April 27th.

The final written exam for the Recruitment to the Post of SCT SI IT&C and SCT ASI FPB will be conducted in Hyderabad,. For the Recruitment of Posts of SCT SI (Civil) and/or equivalent, the exam will be condcuted in Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar.

TSLPRB SI Final written exam dates Date and Time SCT SI (Civil) and/or equivalent SCT SI IT&C and SCT ASI FPB 20th April 2019, 10 am to 1 pm Arithmetic and Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability Arithmetic and Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability 20th April, 2.30 to 5.30 pm English Language English Language 21st April 2019, 10 am to 1 pm General Studies NA 21st April 2019, 2.30 to 5.30 pm Telugu / Urdu Language NA 27th April 2019, 10 am to 1 pm NA Technical Paper for SCT SI IT&C 27th April 2019, 2.30 to 5.30 pm NA Technical Paper for SCT ASI FPB

How to download TSLPRB 2018 SI Final Written exam hall ticket:

Visit the TSLPRB official website. Click on the ‘FWE Hall Ticket’ link on the home page. (Direct Link) Enter the Mobile Number and Password and click on ‘Sign In’. The admit card will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

All the candidates eligible to participate in this exam have cleared a preliminary written exam and PET/PMT stage of the exam, and now the final stage of written exam is being conducted. TSLPRB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill more than 18,000 vacancies for SCT PC Civil, SCT SI Civil , SCT PCs IT & C / Mechanic / Driver and SCT SI IT & C / ASI FPB.